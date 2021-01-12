John Lewis halts click and collect in mask clampdown

Tougher action

Andrew Murphy: ‘we have listened carefully’ (pic: Terry Murden)

John Lewis has halted click and collect at its department stores in an effort to control the Covid pandemic.

In-home services will be provided only if “essential” to customers’ wellbeing.

It announced the decision as it confirmed that its Waitrose supermarket chain will join Britain’s other top grocers in attempting to ensure customers wear face coverings.

Waitrose, together with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco and Asda, will introduce bouncers at their doors as the government and police become increasingly concerned by the public’s willingness to ignore guidelines.

Andrew Murphy, group operations director at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We’ve listened carefully to the clear change in tone and emphasis of the views and information shared by the UK’s governments in recent days.

“While we recognise that the detail of formal guidance has not changed, we feel it is right for us – and in the best interests of our partners and customers – to take proactive steps to further enhance our Covid security and related operational policies.”

Mr Murphy, a previous manager of the Edinburgh store, added: “By insisting on the wearing of face coverings, over and above the social distancing measures we already have in place, we aim to make our shops even safer for customers.”

Earlier this week it was reported that two employees at Tesco’s Greenock branch in Inverclyde had died of Covid-19.