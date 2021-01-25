Jenners store in Princes Street Edinburgh to close

End of an era

Historic name: Jenners has been in the site for nearly two centuries (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh department store, Jenners, one of the most famous names in retail, is to close after its owner – Frasers – failed to reach an agreement on rent with the building’s owner, the Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen.

The decision will lead to the loss of 200 jobs and a huge setback for retail and the fabric of the capital.

A spokesman for Frasers Group, majority-owned by Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, said: “Despite the global pandemic, numerous lockdowns and the turbulence caused for British retail, the landlord hasn’t been able to work mutually on a fair agreement, therefore, resulting in the loss of 200 jobs and a vacant site for the foreseeable future with no immediate plans.

“Our commitment to our Frasers strategy remains, but landlords and retailers need to work together in a fair manner, especially when all stores are closed.”

The department store has occupied the Princes Street location for more than 180 years.

Mr Povlsen, reputedly the richest individual in Scotland thanks to owning a swathe of the Highlands, is understood to be seeking to renovate the building and convert it to a hotel, with cafes and rooftop restaurant and a number of luxury shops linked to his clothing empire Bestseller.

He bought the building for a reported £50m in 2017.

According to records, he has a £6 billion fortune which includes 221,000 acres of the Highlands, acquired through his company Wildland, a conservation project. Among the assets is the 500-acre Aldourie Castle estate, the only habitable castle on Loch Ness.

Last year it followed a number of other Scotland-based companies by arranging repayment of £296,000 received from the Treasury in Covid cover.

In September 2019 it was reported that he had added the North Coast 500 route to his portfolio.

He is the biggest single shareholder in online clothing giant Asos with a 26.4% stake.

Tragedy struck in April 2019 when three of his four children died in a terrorist bombing in Sri Lanka.

There was speculation last year that Frasers, which sold its other Princes Street store to Diageo, would relocate Jenners to the nearby St James Quarter.

The Frasers store at the west end of Edinburgh’s most famous shopping street is being converted into a Johnnie Walker tourist and leisure centre.

The news comes on the day that online retailer Boohoo announced it was buying Debenhams and would close all of its remaining department stores.

…. more follows