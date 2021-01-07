IGS gears up for 2021 with COO appointment

AgriTech

IGS, the Edinburgh-headquartered agritech and smart spaces business, has hired Andrew Lloyd as chief operating officer. Mr Lloyd role will be pivotal to the success of the company’s establishment of a global operating base.

He will directly support IGS CEO David Farquhar with operational responsibility for the delivery of business growth, particularly across the sales, marketing and deployment functions of the business.

He will work closely with chief product officer Lawrence Ross to continue the culture of technical innovation and the solutions-focused systems approach for which IGS is renowned.

He graduated from Heriot-Watt University with first class honours in electrical & electronic engineering. He is an active member of GlobalScot, a Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise sponsored network of globally experienced business professionals with a keen interest in fostering Scotland’s economic health and success..

Mr Lloyd’s experience spans executive and non-executive roles across public and privately held technology businesses, working in an international capacity for much of his career. He joins IGS from Dynama Solutions where he was managing director and his recent responsibilities included the delivery of workforce planning for the NHS Nightingale Hospital rollout in England.

Prior to that, he held senior executive positions at Corero Network Security, Workplace Systems (subsequently WorkForce Software), Oracle and Netegrity (subsequently CA).

IGS CEO, David Farquhar, said: “Andrew’s ability to drive sales, generate market growth and deliver strategic results for both customers and investors is seriously impressive.

“I have known Andrew for many years, having the pleasure of working with him previously at Workplace Systems, and I am delighted to welcome him to the IGS team.”