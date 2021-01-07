Main Menu

New advisory firm

Hotel veterans launch hospitality consultancy

| January 7, 2021

New venture: Ruaridh Macdonald and Simon Jackson

Hotel veterans Ruaridh Macdonald and Simon Jackson have launched a management consultancy aimed at hospitality venues struggling to cope with the pandemic.

They are putting a combination of more than 50 years of industry experience behind Trinity Hospitality Group which is already in detailed discussions with various resort operators, investment funds and a high street bank.

The company expects to announce its first management contract and consultancy deal in the first quarter and its first acquisition later in the year.

Mr Macdonald, former deputy chief executive at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, and Mr Jackson, former chief operating officer at the company, have long experience running hospitality businesses across the UK, Ireland, Spanish mainland, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Portugal, USA & Caribbean.

Mr Jackson said: “We’re starting this journey at a crucial time for the industry.”

