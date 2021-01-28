Hibs weigh up big-money offers for star duo

Transfers latest

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter



Hibs are considering cashing in on two of their first-team stars after receiving big-money offers from England.

Striker Kevin Nisbet is wanted by Birmingham City, who have tabled a £2 million bid for the 23-year-old front man, while it’s reported that Championship rivals Millwall have offered in excess of £1m for defender Ryan Porteous.

Both bids are in front of the Easter Road board and with clubs in the grip of a financial crisis due to the effects of the pandemic, the cash will be hard to turn down.

Nisbet has been in Leith for less than a year, Jack Ross having paid just £200,000 to lure him across the Forth from Dunfermline last summer.

Such a huge profit in that timescale would be regarded as a good piece of business for Hibs, while the same could be said for 21-year-old academy product Porteous.

With a number of English outfits reportedly interested in the pair, the Edinburgh club could be tempted to sit tight in the hope that a bidding war begins for the pair before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Both players featured in their side’s 1-0 loss to Rangers in midweek, with match-winner Alfredo Morelos fortunate to escape a red card for a stamp on Porteous. The Scottish FA disciplinary department is set to take retrospective action, however, with the Colombian facing a three-match suspension.

The Hibees’ Darren McGregor could also find himself in trouble after a challenge on Glen Kamara which was also missed by referee Kevin Clancy.

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka is also thought to be on the trail of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, with the Blues keen to take the forward south in a reported £2m deal.

With little prospect of the financial crisis that is engulfing Scottish clubs easing any time soon, Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack could find the offer difficult to resist.

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings, meanwhile, has joined Dundee on an 18-month contract. He joins from Shrewsbury Town, where he will be remembered for scoring twice against Liverpool in the FA Cup.