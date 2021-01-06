Main Menu

Gilbert adds RMG to list of non-executive roles

| January 6, 2021
Martin Gilbert

Former co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen Martin Gilbert has picked up another non-executive role, joining the board of investment management group River and Mercantile Group as deputy chairman.

Since leaving SLA in May last year Mr Gilbert has become chairman of digital bank Revolut, Toscafund and a non-executive director at wealth management firm Saranac Partners.

He is also senior independent director at Glencore and a non-executive director to the board of the PGA European Tour.

Announcing his appointment to investors, RMG said Mr Gilbert brings “substantial experience and knowledge of the asset management sector” to the firm.

Gilbert said: “RMG is a business with great potential. In the current environment there are market opportunities for RMG, both organic and through acquisitions, that can drive shareholder value and I look forward to working with the board to help progress this development.

