GDP shrinks; ex-Petrofac employee in new bribery charge

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATE

8am: London lower

The FTSE 100 opened 33 points lower at 6,768.96.

Economy shrinks

The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November as lockdown restrictions reduced economic activity.

The Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak.

November’s decline came after sixth consecutive months of growth and amid expectation of further shrinkage during the current lockdown.

British Chambers of Commerce head of economics Suren Thiru said: “The latest figures highlight the continued damage being done to the UK economy by coronavirus.

“A third lockdown means that a double-dip recession in the first quarter of this year may be inevitable, particularly if the current post-Brexit disruption persists through the quarter.

“A clear and comprehensive plan is urgently needed to support the economy throughout this year.”

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “Steps taken by businesses earlier in the year to Covid-proof their operations – combined with the time-limited nature of the restrictions, and schools remaining open – meant more companies were able to continue trading safely.

“However, the tougher current lockdown means a bigger hit to the economy lies ahead. Nonetheless, with vaccine rollout gathering pace, there are tangible reasons for optimism later in 2021.

Petrofac investigation

The Serious Fraud Office has announced that a former employee of a Petrofac subsidiary has admitted additional charges under the UK Bribery Act 2010. These charges relate to three historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014.

Petrofac confirms that no charges have been brought against any group company or any other officers or employees. A small number of former Petrofac employees are alleged to have acted together with the individual concerned, although none has been charged. No current board member of Petrofac is alleged to have been involved.

Petrofac said its management is “committed to operating at the highest standards of ethical business practice”. Petrofac continues to engage with the SFO and will respond to any further developments as appropriate.

Markets

US markets headed lower amid concern that president-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus package may underwhelm, with the Dow Jones industrial average down 69 points and the S&P 500 off 14 points.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is 137 points softer and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is 75 points lower.

Denial of worker rights dilution

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has denied a report that his department is planning to scrap some UK workers’ rights following its exit from the EU.

The Financial Times said some protections brought in under EU law – such as the 48-hour limit on the working week – could be scrapped.

Labour said the report suggested the government was out of step with public feeling on workplace rules.

But Mr Kwarteng insisted he wanted to “protect and enhance workers’ rights going forward, not row back on them”.

A government spokesman said: “We have absolutely no intention of lowering the standards of workers’ rights.”