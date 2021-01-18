Main Menu

Dubai controversy

Furious Lennon hits back at ‘hypocrisy’ of critics

By a Daily Business sports reporter | January 18, 2021

Neil Lennon: ‘not apologising to anyone’

Celtic manager Neil Lennon today took aim at critics of the club’s Dubai trip, accusing them of “absolute hypocrisy”.

Despite chief executive Peter Lawwell last week apologising for going ahead with the training camp, Lennon today turned on “pundits and government officials” for their reaction.

Assistant manager John Kennedy admitted there had been “slip-ups” in social distancing and a second player today tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 13 other players plus Kennedy and Lennon themselves were told to self-isolate.

After returning from self-isolation Lennon was in no mood to compromise and let loose on those who had questioned his and the club’s judgement.

“Everybody’s negative, the whole squad is negative bar two players,” he said at a press conference.

“I think that’s remarkable and I think it totally blows out the water the way the trip, the training camp has been portrayed by certain quarters of the media, by certain pundits, and by certain government officials as well.

“We did not abuse any ‘privilege’. We did the right things. We were absolutely, totally professional.

“We had a little drink in the afternoon on the day off: completely allowed, no law breaking.

“Yet we come back to this barrage of absolute hypocrisy.

“It’s not as if they were doing a conga in the dressing room and dancing to Baccara – or travelling a train journey from Glasgow to London with Covid.

“The fallout from this has been way too much – there’s a bit of bullying going on.”

Lennon continued: “My apology is to the fans because 13 players and three staff had to isolate which is ludicrous.

“I’m not apologising for anything else.

“I’m not apologising for going out there and training for a week. I’m not apologising for the players having a day off.”

Celtic confirmed the second positive test on social media

Lennon questioned the decision to send 13 of his players, as well as himself and Kennedy, into isolation.

“We’ve come back and we’ve been absolutely decimated by these rules,” he said.

“I’m not convinced they’re a public health issue, it seems political in my opinion.”

