Furious Lennon claims players have let him down

After yet another Celtic loss...

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Pressure: Neil Lennon (pic: SNS Group)

Beleaguered Celtic boss Neil Lennon turned on his players after watching St Mirren win at Parkhead for the first time since 1990.

In what was the struggling Hoops’ first match since chief executive Peter Lawwell announced his retiral in the summer, the champions slumped to another shocking defeat with Lennon accusing his players of letting him down.

The 2-1 loss leaves them 23 points behind leaders Rangers and prompted further calls from disillusioned fans for Lennon to follow Lawwell out the door with 10-in-a-row all but gone.

Asked if the players were letting him down, the Northern Irishman said: “Honestly, at this minute I think yes, they are. And they have done for quite a while this season.

“It’s difficult to turn it round. You are looking for motivation, ideas. We have tried different formations. I just think the mindset of some of the players has changed.

“Too many of them have been insipid this season, to say the least. Whatever walk of life you are in you need to have a form of professional pride. Especially at a club like this.

“To be fair to the players, over the years they have done. That has been sadly lacking this season, for whatever reason.

“Maybe the pressure of doing the 10 has been too much for them. Maybe they have just got tired of winning, tired of playing in Scotland, tired of living in Scotland, I don’t know. That’s a question you need to ask them.

“It was dreadful. Just not good enough. We deserved what we got today.

“I would say this is the lowest point of my management here, over the six years I have been manager,” said Lennon, whose first successful spell in charge lasted four years before he resigned in May 2014 after winning three league titles and two Scottish Cups.

Exit: Alex Dyer (pic: SNS Group)

Kilmarnock begin hunt for new boss

Kilmarnock have started the hunt for a new manager after Alex Dyer left “by mutual consent”.

The Englishman, who succeeded Steve Clarke in 2019, parted company with the club just hours after a 3-2 defeat at home to St Johnstone.

Killie threw away a two-goal lead to lose their third game in a row and now sit ninth in the table just five points ahead of basement club Hamilton.

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie said: “This was a tough decision for the club and not one which was made lightly. However, in light of recent results and in the interest of preserving our Scottish Premiership status, we feel this is the correct time for a change.

“This was a tough decision for the club and not one which was made lightly.”

Kilmarnock had managed just two wins in their last 11 games under 55-year-old Dyer.