Funds for brewers, travel agents and football centres

More support

Brewers can apply for support

Three new funds have been launched to support businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From today, local authorities will approach brewers, travel agents and indoor football centres inviting them to claim grants of £10,000 or £25,000.

A higher payment of £30,000 will be available to the largest brewers.

Councils will brief around 400 eligible businesses on their potential entitlement and ask them to provide supporting information and bank account details.

Owners do not need to apply, or contact the local authority.

Nearly a million companies at risk

More than 900,000 small businesses are at risk of permanently closing, with 2.5 million jobs under threat, according to new research

The ending of Government support programmes like the furlough scheme could see a huge uplift in failures, the Centre for Economic Performance and the Alliance for Full Employment warned.