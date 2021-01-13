Former Scotsman owner David Barclay dies aged 86

Death of media owner

Barclay House: the former home of The Scotsman (pic: Terry Murden)

Media mogul David Barclay, the billionaire co-owner of The Daily Telegraph, has died after a short illness. He was 86.

He and his brother Frederick formerly owned The Scotsman titles and acquired the Telegraph for £665 million in 2004.

Their business empire included hotels, shipping, and retail. Claridge’s and the Ritz are among the hotels they have owned.

They made their entry into the media in 1992 when they bought The Scotsman and The European and appointed journalist Andrew Neil as publisher.

They funded the switch from North Bridge to new offices in Holyrood Road near the Scottish parliament, naming the building Barclay House.

The brothers sold The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and the Edinburgh Evening News for a healthy profit to Johnston Press for £160m in 2005 and the building is now occupied by computer games company Rockstar North. The Scotsman‘s later owner JPM Media last month sold the company’s entire UK portfolio, for just over £10m.

In 2019 the Barclays put the Telegraph up for sale.

Born in London in 1934, David and his twin left school at the age of 14, becoming painters and decorators. Famously private, the two rarely made public appearances or responded to requests for interview.

They were knighted in 2000.