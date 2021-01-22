Former Royal High likely to be put on open market

Gem for sale

Edinburgh’s abandoned Royal High School, one of the country’s architectural treasures, is being offered for sale after councillors rejected a new approach by a luxury hotel developer.

The proposed five-star Rosewood hotel development for the Calton Hill gem was turned down by the Scottish Government last year following a public inquiry. The backers now want another three years to secure planning permission.

City council finance leader Rob Munn said there were “a number of interested parties” seeking to take over the building, which has been barely used since 1968.

He said: “A report with further details on how we’ll take this forward will be considered in May.”

The council’s decision has been welcomed by those who want to convert Thomas Hamilton’s A-listed building into a specialist music school and concert hall. This project has planning permission.

St Mary’s Music School, which is seeking to “acquire” the building, is backed by conservationists.

Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels has said in a document prepared for councillors: “It seems inconceivable that such an important building will simply be sold off to the highest bidder.”