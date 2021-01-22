Main Menu

Gem for sale

Former Royal High likely to be put on open market

By a Daily Business reporter | January 22, 2021
Former Royal High School Edinburgh

Former Royal High School: awaiting an occupier (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh’s abandoned Royal High School, one of the country’s architectural treasures, is being offered for sale after councillors rejected a new approach by a luxury hotel developer.

The proposed five-star Rosewood hotel development for the Calton Hill gem was turned down by the Scottish Government last year following a public inquiry. The backers now want another three years to secure planning permission.

City council finance leader Rob Munn said there were “a number of interested parties” seeking to take over the building, which has been barely used since 1968.

He said: “A report with further details on how we’ll take this forward will be considered in May.”

The council’s decision has been welcomed by those who want to convert Thomas Hamilton’s A-listed building into a specialist music school and concert hall. This project has planning permission.

St Mary’s Music School, which is seeking to “acquire” the building, is backed by conservationists.

Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels has said in a document prepared for councillors: “It seems inconceivable that such an important building will simply be sold off to the highest bidder.”

News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Iain Mcclune and Macallan 1926

£1m Macallan ready to break whisky world record

Iain McClune with the rare whisky One of the world’s rarest whiskies is expected toRead More

Glastonbury

Concern grows for events as Glastonbury cancelled

Glastonbury off…. Bond movie postponed The Glastonbury Festival is the first high profile casualty ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.