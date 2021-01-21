Firms secure place on CAN DO Innovation Summit

800 delegates

Three Scottish firms have secured exposure to an online audience of 800 investors, academics and innovators at next month’s CAN DO Innovation Summit.

Edinburgh-based Scene Connect and Space Intelligence, together with Aberdeen firm Recycl8 will also benefit from two days of support from an innovation specialist at Scottish Enterprise.

This year’s summit, on 3 February, will be a virtual event and will feature panel discussions and live Q&A sessions.

Organiser Dr Laura Bell said: “This year’s Summit has been carefully crafted to help SMEs explore opportunities to develop new and better business models and to drive sustainable competitive advantage.”

Speakers include Lolita Jackson, special advisor for climate policy and programs, in the office of the New York City Mayor, and Craig Foster, art director at Pixar Animation Studios

Also speaking are Ivan McKee, the Scottish Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation, and John Reid, CEO of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS).

Others addressing the event are Chloe Demrovsky, the youngest and first female chief executive to oversee and expand the Disaster Recovery Institute’s international network and Dyan Finkhousen, founder and CEO of Shoshin Works in the US.

The summit is backed by Glasgow City of Science and Innovation with core funding from the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Funding Council, Glasgow City Council, Innovate UK and KTN.

