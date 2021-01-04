Ferguson sells Wolseley; FTSE 100 higher on vaccine hopes

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8am: London opens strongly

The FTSE 100 opened 103.58 points (1.6%) higher at 6,564.10 with investors optimistic that vaccine rollouts in 2021 could spell an end to lockdown measures, despite warnings that there could be more lockdowns.

7am: Wolseley sale

Ferguson is selling its plumbing supplies division Wolseley UK in a £308 million deal to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The FTSE 100 plumbing supplies company said Wolseley UK generated revenue of $1.9 billion and underlying trading profit of $8 million.

Following completion of the disposal, future responsibility for the UK defined benefit pension scheme will be retained within the Ferguson Group.

The sale is expected to complete at the end of of this month. After that, Ferguson plans to update shareholders on the use of the proceeds of sale.

The board intends to make a return of substantially all of the net cash proceeds of the sale to shareholders by way of a special dividend.

Hipgnosis buys catalogue

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired the music catalogue of Jimmy Iovine, a record producer in the 70’s and 80’s.

Full story here

Ladbrokes receives offer

Ladbrokes, the gambling chain, has confirmed that it has received a possible offer of £8.1 billion bid from US casino giant MGM Resorts.

Full story here