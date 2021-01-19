Ex-J Walter Thompson exec joins Rationale board

Branding

Branding agency Rationale has appointed former J Walter Thompson Hong Kong chairman and CEO Mark Webster as non-executive director.

Mr Webster’s career spans over 25 years working as a brand, marketing and communications professional and executive leader across Asia-Pacific.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Rationale as Non-Executive Director. What they’ve achieved in their debut year is incredible.

“They’ve set themselves up with a compelling and incisive proposition.”

The company recently moved to new headquarters in Edinburgh in Queen Street, Edinburgh. Rationale has also opened London and New York to be closer to its clients in North America.

Rowan Morrison, managing director and co-founder, said: “Having Mark on board is invaluable. His experience is wide-ranging, he has a great view of how we create an inclusive and welcoming culture at Rationale, and we can’t wait to continue our expansion with the benefit of his guidance.”