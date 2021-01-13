Ex-IoD boss Cannon joins Simpson & Marwick

New property role

Malcolm Cannon: new role

Malcolm Cannon, who recently left his role as head of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, has become managing director of property services at Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh.

Mr Cannon, who previously worked at ESPC, bootmaker Hunter and Cricket Scotland, left the IoD 15 months after replacing David Watt.

He joins Rob Aberdein, managing partner at Simpson & Marwick, who said Mr Cannon’s appointment was a major step in its planned development.

He said: “In the Scottish business community Malcolm is widely recognised as an effective change agent. He has worked in five different sectors, including food and drink, the legal sector, fashion, property, and sports, and has held CEO roles in four of these.”

Simpson & Marwick Chairman, Richard Loudon added “We have a very talented team in place and they will all benefit from Malcolm’s insights and wisdom. We are understandably delighted to have him on board as the firm readies for significant growth and development.”

Mr Cannon is credited with reviving the fortunes of wellington boot maker, Hunter, helping to turn it into a high street fashion brand.

“We had to use creative methods to get the brand out there. In targeting celebrities with gifts of boots ahead of Glastonbury, we were fortunate enough to get Hunter wellies trending through being photographed on fashion icons like Pixie Geldof, Lily Allen, Angelina Jolie and Kate Moss,” he said.

Daily Business revealed Mr Cannon’s departure from the IoD in early December when he said “all the huge changes now in place at IoD and future looks settled.”

Livingston James is leading the search for Mr Cannon’s successor at the IoD.