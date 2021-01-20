Ewing unveils latest self-catering and B&B grants

Payouts announced

Self-catering businesses will get help

Larger self-catering properties and B&Bs which pay council tax can now apply for grants to help offset losses and rising costs caused by the lockdown.

Self–catering businesses are being offered a one-off grant of £2,000 while exclusive-use premises will be eligible for up to £10,000.

The cash support is part of a £104 million package of measures announced for the tourism and hospitality sector on 21 December. These latest grants follow support already offered to those paying business rates.

Tourism minister Fergus Ewing said this support will be paid by local authorities.

Mr Ewing said: “It is clear that some larger self-catering properties have been uniquely impacted, initially by the rule restricting the number of guests to six from two households, and then by the single household rule.

Fergus Ewing: targeted support (pic: Terry Murden)

“I am pleased to confirm the details of this extra support for self-catering businesses. This will be targeted directly where it is needed most, to those self-catering businesses that have been severely impacted by the restriction on household numbers.

“All self-catering and other accommodation providers are already in scope for regular payments from the SFBF and I would encourage business owners to make sure they have registered with their local authority for this support.”

To be eligible for the support self-catering businesses must by on the NDR roll, and must be recorded by the rates assessor as sleeping seven or more guests.

To be eligible for exclusive use self-catering support, self-catering businesses must be listed on the NDR roll, as ‘exclusive use accommodation’.

Details of how to access the Large Self-Catering Grant and the Exclusive Use Grant, and support for B&Bs paying Council tax rather than NDR, will be published in Find Business Support shortly.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said the latest grants will be “hugely welcomed” and talks with various agencies would ensure that this support reaches the businesses who need it most.

But he said more still needed to be done. “We will continue to make direct representation to ministers in both Scottish and UK governments for what is without question, a need for a further package of continued financial support and other forms of fiscal relief,” he said.

“We will also continue to make the point that support will be required until such time the tier restrictions are relaxed sufficiently to allow businesses to trade to a level that they can meet their overheads and remain solvent.”