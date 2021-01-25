Eos Advisory adds Brinsmead as partner

Investment

Chris Brinsmead has joined Eos Advisory as a partner, strengthening the leadership team at the St Andrews-based investment firm.

Mr Brinsmead (pictured) is a council member at Imperial College London and a former adviser to the UK Government on life sciences.

He has held senior executive roles at ICI, Zeneca and AstraZeneca, and over the last decade has been a non-executive board member and chairman on a number of private and public limited company boards.

Andrew McNeill, managing partner, Eos Advisory, said: “We have always had an enormous amount of respect for Chris’s achievements in the UK and international pharmaceutical sector, and have then had the pleasure of working more closely with Chris on Cumulus Oncology and other Eos-backed ventures in recent times.

“Bringing Chris on board is a milestone event for the firm and is a sign of our ambitions for the future.”

Mr Brinsmead said: “Meeting the team over the last two years and investing in a couple of their companies I realised that I was fully aligned with the goals of the Eos partners.

“I believe that by joining the partnership, I can help to strengthen their work and potentially increase the impact. I am excited to identify and work with startup companies, conceived in Scotland, focussed on four distinct themes, all of which can have an impact worldwide.”