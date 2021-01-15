Enterprise fellows to inspire new entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship

By a Daily Business reporter |

John Waddell is among the eight fellows

Strathclyde University has appointed eight senior enterprise fellows to help create a world-leading entrepreneurship ecosystem and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurially-minded graduates, researchers and academics.

Professor Mark Logan, Dr Rabinder Buttar, Dr Susan Aktemel, Gurjit Singh Lalli, Ian Ritchie, John Waddell, Professor Janice Kirkpatrick and Neil Logan will all share their experience and advice with budding entrepreneurs as part of the University’sStrathclyde Inspire programme.

Strathclyde Inspire sits at the heart of the University’s new Entrepreneurship Strategy to 2025, which was unveiled in November – the first dedicated entrepreneurship strategy at any Scottish university.

The strategy builds on Strathclyde’s strong entrepreneurial track record in company creation and entrepreneurship research.

The fellows will play a key role in delivering the strategy, the creation of a world-leading entrepreneurship ecosystem and the development of a state-of-the-art entrepreneurship hub in Glasgow City Innovation District, which will support post-pandemic economic recovery.