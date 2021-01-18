Main Menu

Eight staff promoted to director at PwC

| January 18, 2021

Promotions (clockwise from top left): Morbeen Ahmad, Neil Muir, Kirsty Boyle, Will Barrie, Lesley Potts, Dave Rowell, Emma Sutherland, Susan King

PwC in Scotland has promoted eight staff to director across its assurance, tax and advisory practices.

They are: Morbeen Ahmad and Kirsty Boyle (auditing asset and wealth management, assurance practice); Emma Sutherland and Neil Muir (tax); Will Barrie (transaction services, deals practice); Susan King (financial services risk assurance business); Lesley Potts (consulting director, technology); and Dave Rowell (cyber security).

Claire Reid, regional leader for PwC Scotland, said: “I’m particularly pleased to see so many women becoming directors at the firm.

“Through backing initiatives like Tech She Can, PwC is active in promoting greater gender diversity and highlighting the wider benefits this can bring.” 

