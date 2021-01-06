Direct Soccer expands with investment in robotics

25 jobs created

Direct Soccer supplies kits to a wide range of customers

A company supplying football kits, equipment and trophies is investing £1.9 million in warehouse robotics at its plant in Dundee.

The investment by Direct Soccer in an automated autostore robotic solution is the first in Scotland.

It will create 25 jobs supported by a Regional Selective Assistance grant of £450,000 from Scottish Enterprise.

Direct Soccer was established more than 20 years ago with three stores and in 2002 moved online with the extension of its industrial unit in the city now providing room for growth to target more club, individual and public sector customers at home and globally.

The company has customers across the UK and Europe suppling major brands including Nike, Adidas, Mitre and Joma.

Scottish Enterprise managing director of business advice and services, Jane Martin, said: “We have worked with Direct Soccer for many years and it is fantastic to witness the company’s transition from its traditional retail roots through to a thriving e-commerce business and plans for international growth as it kits out the factory and adds to its team.”

Direct Soccer Director Joyce Gibson said: “Covid 19 has proved a challenge during 2020 with social distancing and safety measures having an impact on fulfilment speed as we focused on putting health, quality and safety first whilst processing orders.

“However, measures were put in place swiftly to minimise the impact on our business allowing us to push forward with our expansion plans during a very turbulent year.”