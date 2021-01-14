Cushman & Wakefield latest to sever ties with Trump

President snubbed

Protests by Trump supporters at the Capitol caused international outrage

Real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield has become the latest business or organisation to sever ties with President Donald Trump following last week’s storming of the US Capitol.

The Chicago-based group has carried out leasing for the Trump Organization but says it will no longer work with the outgoing president’s company.

“Cushman & Wakefield has made the decision to no longer do business with the Trump Organization,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Fellow property giant JLL has also said it was also “no longer doing business” with the Trump Organization.

Even New York City, where Trump Tower is a dominant feature on the Manhattan skyline, is cutting business ties with the organisation.

“The city of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing the President’s role in inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

“The lawyers looked at it. It was clear as a bell: that’s grounds for severing the contracts,” he said.

Sporting organisations have distanced themselves from Mr Trump who yesterday suffered the ignominy of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, this time for his alleged role in the rioting in Washington.

On Sunday his golf course Trump National in Bedminster was stripped of the US PGA Championship in 2022 as the tournament organisers felt it would be detrimental to the PGA brand.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has said there are “no plans” to stage any of its championships at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and that the governing body would “not do so in the foreseeable future”.