Cruden Group unveils double HR hire

Housing

Joanne Hadwin and Laura Davidson

The Cruden Group has made two appointments to strengthen its human resources function across the business.

Joanne Hadwin has been appointed group head of HR and Laura Davidson as HR manager for Cruden Homes (East) and Hart Builders.

Ms Hadwin brings over twenty years of experience in human resources, mainly working in construction and industrial services. She previously worked for a global industrial services business as a senior business partner before setting up an HR consultancy, where Cruden has been a client for several years.

Ms Davidson brings nearly 15 years of experience in HR management, including roles at Glasgow University, Babcock International and CALA Homes.

Together, they will be responsible for implementing the people strategy across the group with a focus on succession and talent management, employee health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion. They will also review the impact of new legislation on the construction industry, including the implications of Brexit and IR35.

Kevin Reid, chief executive of the Cruden Group said: “Both bring a wealth of experience and will help to bring a renewed focus on employee wellbeing and support at such an important time. They will also be instrumental in developing a pipeline of skills and talent into our business.”