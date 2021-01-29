Main Menu

Housing

Cruden Group unveils double HR hire

| January 29, 2021

Joanne Hadwin and Laura Davidson

The Cruden Group has made two appointments to strengthen its human resources function across the business.

Joanne Hadwin has been appointed group head of HR and Laura Davidson as HR manager for Cruden Homes (East) and Hart Builders.

Ms Hadwin brings over twenty years of experience in human resources, mainly working in construction and industrial services. She previously worked for a global industrial services business as a senior business partner before setting up an HR consultancy, where Cruden has been a client for several years.

Ms Davidson brings nearly 15 years of experience in HR management, including roles at Glasgow University, Babcock International and CALA Homes.

Together, they will be responsible for implementing the people strategy across the group with a focus on succession and talent management, employee health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion. They will also review the impact of new legislation on the construction industry, including the implications of Brexit and IR35.

Kevin Reid, chief executive of the Cruden Group said: “Both bring a wealth of experience and will help to bring a renewed focus on employee wellbeing and support at such an important time. They will also be instrumental in developing a pipeline of skills and talent into our business.”

, , , Appointments, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Mark Johnston

Management changes at Scottish airports

Mark Johnston: new role Mark Johnston has taken up the new role of chief operatingRead More

Julie Scott

Scott leaves 1825 for new role at Royal London

Julie Scott: leaves Standard Life Aberdeen (pic: Terry Murden) Royal London has poached the headRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.