Converge launches search for business ideas

2021 programme

Claudia Cavalluzzo: ‘opportunities’

Scotland’s largest company creation programme for the higher education sector is on the lookout for ideas with the potential to be transformed into sustainable businesses.

All 18 Scottish universities continue to provide the financial support for Converge, together with financial backing from the Scottish Funding Council and Creative Scotland.

Converge is launching an additional award this year, the Future Tech Award. The prize will support innovation in areas such as AI, machine learning and cloud security.

Thanks to the increased support from the Converge partners, the programme will also offer cash prizes to the finalists in all four categories, providing a much-needed boost to progress their business endeavours.

At last year’s ‘virtual’ Converge 2020 final held in September, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, commended Converge alumni for having established around 220 companies since it its inception in 2011 and creating more than 500 jobs in a range of key sectors.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, Director of Converge added: “Visionary entrepreneurs will see opportunities opening up and, as ever, Converge is the perfect springboard to showcase these remarkable ideas.

“Everyone saw 2021 as a year of fresh opportunity. No one believed at the start of lockdown last March, that we’d still be fighting the pandemic on all sides, ten months later. However, from setbacks come fresh opportunities.

“Entrepreneurs are intrinsically problem-solvers. We will see a new wave of innovators creating businesses that will generate value for both our economy and our society, thus offering pathways to a brighter future.”

The final of Converge 2021 will be held on 30 September either in-person or online depending on the current circumstances.

Converge 2021 is now open. Full details and how to enter can be found at www.convergechallenge.com