Concern grows for events as Glastonbury cancelled

2021 calendar concern





Glastonbury off…. Bond movie postponed

The Glastonbury Festival is the first high profile casualty of 2021 as fears grow that pandemic restrictions will continue beyond the summer.

The James Bond movie No Time To Die has been delayed again and is now scheduled for cinemas in October, a year after its initial planned release.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have denied a report that the games will be called off, despite growing international concern.

The Glastonbury music event definitely will not take place for a second consecutive year.

Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

“In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Those who have paid a £50 deposit can roll it over to next year.

Organisers of the TRNSMT event in Glasgow are still planning to go ahead. Director, Geoff Ellis, said: “Glastonbury is the biggest festival in the world and it’s sad to see that, due to its enormous scale and taking several months to get the city-sized festival site ready, that it’s unable to go ahead this year.

Organisers deny a decision has been taken to postpone the games

“By comparison, TRNSMT is a much smaller city centre event with no camping. As such it takes us days rather than months to build TRNSMT.

“Therefore, we will continue to listen to and follow the advice from the Government and remain positive about events later in the summer.”

The organisers of the Edinburgh Festival say they intend to stage some form of event this summer, on a smaller scale to previous years.

Reports from Japan claim the Japanese government has decided the Tokyo Olympics cannot go ahead from 23 July to 8 August because of the forward planning required and concerns over the pandemic being under control by the summer.

Senior cabinet members are said to have privately agreed the Games, which should have taken place last year, are doomed and are now looking to recoup the competition at the next available slot in 2032.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” a government source told The Times. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

However, the organisers this morning denied that a decision had been taken to call off the games.

Government scientists yesterday urged ministers to delay the reopening of pubs and restaurants until at least May to prevent another wave of the virus. Whitehall sources suggested schools could remain shut to most pupils until after Easter.

Ministers meet today to discuss draconian travel curbs aimed at keeping out mutant Covid strains but which could also wreck the summer holiday plans of millions of families. Priti Patel last night said it was ‘far too early to speculate’ about whether foreign holidays would be possible this summer.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UK Hospitality trade body, said many pubs and restaurants would ‘struggle to survive’ if they were forced to keep their doors closed until May.

She added: “If we are forced to wait for a longer period then unfortunately there will be very little left of the hospitality sector – and the 3.2million people who work in it – to reopen at that point in May.”

Almost 10,000 hospitality firms closed in 2020