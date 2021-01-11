Commsworld unveils leadership changes

New roles

Ricky Nicol and Steve Langmead

Commsworld, the UK’s largest independent network provider, has announced changes to its leadership structure that herald a new era for the company.

Steve Langmead, 52, has been appointed chief executive of the Edinburgh-headquartered company. He replaces Ricky Nicol, who founded the company in 1994 and becomes vice-chairman.

Mr Langmead has been a director since 2018. His former roles include Senior Vice President of Atos in Scotland, and chief executive of Capita in Scotland.

Mr Nicol, 59, said: “Today is an emotional day, but also a good day for myself and for Commsworld. I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing this company grow and develop over the past 27 years. When I first started, we were the new kids on the block who had to prove our worth against some formidable and much larger competitors.

“Together with my excellent team, we achieved this through digital excellence, fantastic customer relations and a brilliant growth strategy which has seen us become the UK’s leading independent network provider.

“It is no secret that, as well as working hard to establish a successful business, I have faced and won my own battle with ill health. Not only that, but last year – the year of Covid – I became a grandfather.

“I believe the time is now right for a new leader to drive Commsworld forward, and am delighted that Steve has accepted that role. He is a business leader with a huge track record of success, and I look forward to helping him in my role as Founder and Vice-Chairman to achieve that success.”