Cockburn takes chair at marine firm James Fisher

Angus Cockburn: new chairman

James Fisher and Sons, the international marine services provider, has appointed former Pringle and Aggreko executive Angus Cockburn as non-executive chairman with effect from 1 May, when he will join the board.

He will succeed Malcolm Paul following the annual general meeting.

Mr Cockburn is currently group chief financial officer at Serco group, a position he has held since October 2014. He will step down from the Serco board at its AGM in April.

Mr Cockburn’s previous roles have included chief financial officer and interim chief executive of Aggreko, managing director of Pringle of Scotland and senior finance positions at PepsiCo.

He is a chartered accountant with an MBA from the IMD Business School in Switzerland and is an Honorary Professor at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

He is currently a non-executive director of Ashtead Group and the privately owned Edrington Group. He was previously non-executive director of Howdens Joinery Group and GKN.

Mr Paul commented: “James Fisher is an outstanding company and it has been an honour to be its Chair. The Company has demonstrated great resilience in the recent challenging times, and I believe I leave it well-positioned to weather the current issues and grow strongly in the future.

“I am proud of the efforts of all my colleagues across the Group and would like to thank them personally for their extraordinary commitment. James Fisher has a refreshed and experienced board, well placed to oversee the execution of the Company’s strategy. I wish Angus and James Fisher continued future success.”