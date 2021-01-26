Clyde Munro adds four more practices to dental group

Acquisitions

Jim Hall: expanding

Clyde Munro has added a further four practices to its dental group which will take it close to 50 across Scotland.

The latest acquisitions are Short and Associates Dental in Alloa; Stewarton Street Dental in Wishaw; Frazer Murphy Dental Clinic in Bishopbriggs; and Dental Care Perth.

It means that the group now looks after the oral care of more than 400,000 patients from Orkney to the Borders and it now has a presence in almost all of the country’s key urban and rural hubs.

Jim Hall, founder and chief executive of the Glasgow-based group, said: “We’re thrilled to get another four excellent practices over the line, securing their futures and supporting their owners to step away from the day to day running of the practice either to focus on dentistry or in some cases retiring completely.

“For patients too, it means that their practices will retain their identity while continuing to be supported and invested in.

“Like everyone, the dental sector has seen nothing like the last year. It’s another challenge on top of a huge list for principal dentists to navigate. Our model is now proving its merits, and we’d love to hear from more dentists who are contemplating their futures.”