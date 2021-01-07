Clarke succeeds Lepitak as editor of The Drum

Magazine hire

Cameron Clarke, head of content at The Drum, has been appointed editor of the marketing sector publication.

Mr Clarke, who replaces Stephen Lepitak, has worked at the The Drum for more than 13 years, and has been head of content since April last year when Mr Lepitak became executive editor.

Gordon Young, co-founder and editor-in-chief, said: “Cameron has done a brilliant job heading up the content team, creating a fresh, forward-facing editorial direction that is taking The Drum to new heights, and so I’m delighted to officially name him our new editor for a new era.”

Mr Clarke added: “It’s a huge privilege to be named editor. Seeing The Drum’s transformation from a niche UK title to a global media brand up close over the last decade has been a thrill and I’m beyond excited to be taking up the editorship for the next stage of its journey.”

The company is due to open The Drum Labs, a three-story live events venue in London’s Shoreditch.