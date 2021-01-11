Chopra moves from Grant Thornton to KPMG

Accountancy

Vishal Chopra has been appointed partner and head of tax at KPMG in Scotland, joining from Grant Thornton, where he held the equivalent role.

Mr Chopra, a corporate tax specialist, will lead a team of 90 tax professionals operating across the firm’s offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow. .

He succeeds Alan Turner, who has led the Scottish tax practice for the last three years, and has been promoted to lead the firm’s corporates tax & legal services practice across the UK.

Turner, who has been with the firm for 15 years, will lead a team of 450 tax professionals and lawyers. He will continue to work with large corporate clients in Scotland.

Catherine Burnet, KPMG’s regional chairman in Scotland, said: “Vishal brings considerable experience and understanding of the issues facing Scottish businesses and his appointment reinforces our commitment to supporting those businesses and the broader Scottish economy.”