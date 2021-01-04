CEO Munro exits Aviva Investors for new role

Former SLI star

Euan Munro: new role

Aviva Investors chief executive Euan Munro, a former star fund manager at Standard Life, is leaving the firm for a new role outside the group.

He will be succeeded by Mark Versey, chief investment officer of Aviva’s real assets division.

Mr Munro joined Aviva Investors in 2013 from Standard Life Investments and sits on the Investment Association’s investment committee.

He was multi-asset chief at SLI and his loss was a blow to the Scottish fund manager. He was the architect of what had been a successful Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) product and he moved to Aviva aiming to replicate the strategy.

In 2018, eight senior staff at Standard Life Aberdeen joined the new new Edinburgh office of Aviva Investors following Standard Life’s merger with Aberdeen Asset Management.

Those departures followed the move to Aviva by the former Standard Life Investments head of equities David Cumming.

Mr Versey joined Aviva Investors as director of client solutions in 2014 from his role as CIO of Friends Life Group, and has since overseen the growth of the firm’s real assets business to £47bn. He also previously served as CIO of AXA UK.

As CEO he will join Aviva’s group executive committee with immediate effect and will report to group CEO Amanda Blanc.

Ms Blanc described Mr Versey as “the leader that Aviva Investors needs to take it forward”, adding that she had been “impressed with [his] determination to strengthen Aviva Investors, deliver excellent investment performance and extend our leadership in responsible investing”.

She added: “Aviva Investors has a significant role to play in the delivery of Aviva’s strategy, providing Aviva customers with attractive investment solutions for each step of their lives.

“I would like to thank Euan Munro for his leadership of Aviva Investors over the past seven years.”