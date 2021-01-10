Celtic in eye of Covid storm after player tests positive

Dubai trip controversy

It’s the news Celtic must have dreaded, with the club confirming a player has tested positive following their controversial training camp in Dubai.

The squad was tested on arrival back in Glasgow on Friday, with one unnamed player having tested positive for Covid-19.

Assistant manager John Kennedy has admitted there were “minor slip-ups” following the coronavirus guidelines while in Dubai and the development is the last thing the club needed, with further heavy criticism sure to follow.

The player concerned will now have to follow self-isolation protocols and will miss tomorrow’s league meeting with Hibs, the SPFL having agreed in November to Celtic’s request to move the fixture to accommodate the trip to Dubai.

A statement from the club read: “Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for Covid-19.

“Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support. All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those who criticised the Parkhead outfit for going ahead with the camp while the country is in the grip of a pandemic.

Speaking earlier about the trip to the UAE, the First Minister said: “For me, the question for Celtic is what is the purpose of them being there.

“I’ve seen comments from the club that it’s more for R&R than training.

“I have also seen some photographs – and I don’t know the full circumstances – that would raise a question in my mind about whether all the rules elite players have to follow in their bubble around social distancing are being complied with.”

Her comments followed photographs of players not wearing face masks and potentially breaking social distancing rules.

Celtic, meanwhile, will go into the Hibs clash 22 points behind Rangers after Steven Gerrard’s men defeated 10-man Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie.

Alfredo Morelos netted a goal in each half for the visitors, who also missed a penalty after Ryan Hedges’ 26th-minute dismissal. Matthew Kennedy pulled one back for the Dons.