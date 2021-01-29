Cameron House Hotel fined £500,000 for fatal fire

Court sentencing

The fire caused extensive damage

The owners of Cameron House Hotel at Loch Lomond were today fined £500,000 for serious safety breaches that led to the fatal fire in December 2017.

Christopher O’Malley, 35, a Cameron House porter who put ash inside a cupboard that was deemed the cause of the fire, was handed an 18 month supervision order and 300 hours of community service. He admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Dumbarton Sheriff Court heard that staff were not properly trained in the safe disposal of ash and no written procedures were in place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had told managers not to store combustibles in the concierge cupboard, but staff continued to do so.

Peter Gray QC, acting for Cameron House, said there were no deliberate breaches and the fire occurred “as a result of genuine errors”.

Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, both from London, died in the blaze.