Funds for brewers, travel agents; Brewin Dolphin; GDP data

10am: GDP shrinks

Scotland’s economy for November was 7.1% smaller than it was pre-COVID-19, while over the same period the UK economy has shrunk by 8.5%, according to the latest official data.

Forecasting from KPMG’s Economic Outlook suggests that the Scottish economy could grow by 3.9% in 2021, which is slightly behind the growth forecast across the UK as a whole.

This assumes a gradual easing of restrictions and falling infection rates over the course of this year seeing a return to normality by the Autumn, and is followed with forecast GDP growth of 5.7% in 2022.

9.40am: Funds for brewers, travel agents and football centres

Three new funds to support businesses uniquely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will launch this week.

From today, local authorities will start to approach brewers, travel agents and indoor football centres inviting them to claim grants of £10,000 or £25,000. A higher payment of £30,000 will be available to the largest brewers.

Councils will brief around 400 eligible businesses on their potential entitlement and ask them to provide supporting information and bank account details. Owners do not need to apply, or contact the local authority.

9.30am: Nearly a million companies at risk

More than 900,000 small businesses are at risk of permanently closing, with 2.5 million jobs under threat, according to new research

The ending of Government support programmes like the furlough scheme could see a huge uplift in failures, the Centre for Economic Performance and the Alliance for Full Employment warned.

9am: Lomond acquisitions

Scottish estate agency and lettings group Lomond has announced the completion of four acquisitions following the recent announcement of its merger with Linley & Simpson.

8am: London lower

The FTSE 100 opened 54 points lower before rebounding to trade about 7 points down at 6,646.71.

7am: Brewin Dolphin improving

Brewin Dolphin CEO Robin Beer said the wealth manager is benefiting from improving market sentiment.

Total funds increased by 8% over the first quarter to a record £51.4bn (FY 2020: £47.6bn), with total discretionary funds up 8.3% to £44.6bn (FY 2020: £41.2bn), supported by strong investment performance.

Mr Beer said: “We had a strong start to our financial year and saw growth across both our direct and indirect business.

“We are consistently delivering positive inflows, even with the tightened social distancing restrictions imposed in November and December 2020.

“With a Brexit trade deal behind us and the rollout of vaccinations in the UK, market sentiment is starting to improve, and we look forward to benefiting from this recovery over the coming year.”

Nissan job cuts

Nissan is to cut about 160 mainly office-based jobs at its Sunderland plant in an an efficiency drive.

The expected cuts, reported by Sky News, follow its decision last week to commit to the UK after accepting the terms of the Brexit deal.

The Japanese carmaker is planning for an all-electric future in its key markets and is planning to invest in battery production in Sunderland.

Markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to start lower as investors await earnings figures from US tech giants as well as the outcome of the first meeting this year of the Federal Reserve.

European stocks are expected to fall back, with FTSE futures shedding 0.4%, amid concern over extended lockdowns and slippage in the global economy.

The tech sector remained a bright spot after Microsoft’s earnings lifted Nasdaq futures 0.5% while Japan’s Nikkei also rose 0.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.15% and the Nasdaq fell 0.07%.