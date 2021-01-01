Border traffic runs smoothly despite warnings of chaos

No Brexit delays

Port of Dover saw no queues (pic: Ethan Wilkinson)

Freight was travelling between the UK and France without any hold ups today despite forecasts from the anti-Brexit lobby of border chaos.

Drivers with the correct paperwork and a negative Covid test faced no delays on Eurotunnel trains or at the ports on the first day following Britain’s break from the EU’s customs union.

Britain’s ambassador to France Lord Llewellyn visited the port at Calais and the Eurotunnel terminal and said things were “running smoothly”.

Soon after the new arrangements came into effect at 11pm on Thursday night a barcode on Romanian driver Toma Moise’s paperwork was scanned and approved in seconds. “The future, I don’t think it will be difficult,” he said.

However, Stena Lines said six trucks destined for Ireland were turned away at Holyhead port for not having the correct paper work.

In his New Year message, Mr Johnson described it as “an amazing moment”.

Referencing the end of the Brexit transition period, the Prime Minister said the UK would be “free to do things differently, and if necessary better, than our friends in the EU” in 2021.”

The smooth passage of freight came as the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford issued a message of defiance, saying an independent Scotland would return to the EU.

Ian Blackford: leave the light on

“I ask our European friends and neighbours to leave a light on for Scotland. Scotland will remain a European nation, we will continue to build strong links, and we will be back to take our place as an independent member of the EU,” he said.

He said Boris Johnson’s “hard Brexit” is ”based on Tory lies and broken promises” and the UK government’s own analysis shows it will do long-term damage to jobs, incomes, businesses and the economy – leaving the UK worse off.

A group including former Labour minister Lord Adonis has begun a campaign for the UK to return to the EU.