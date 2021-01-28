Big Partnership ‘confident’ after challenging year

New clients

Allan Barr: ‘clients are more positive’

Scottish public relations and marketing agency Big Partnership, which was forced to make job cuts last year, said it is looking ahead with “increasing confidence”.

The Glasgow-based business said it had begun the year with 18 “new wins” since the beginning of the year. A spokesman later clarified that of these “about half” are new clients.

Mr Barr said: “For obvious reasons, 2020 was a very challenging year, both for us and for many of our clients, but we’re now able to look forward with increasing confidence to 2021.

“Marketing spend can often be an economic bellwether and the signs we’re seeing are certainly far more positive than in recent months. With the vaccine rollout now picking up pace, there is real reason to believe that this trend will continue.

“Our many conversations with clients demonstrate that optimism is slowly building and we’re hopeful this momentum will continue to grow as the economy starts to emerge from the effects of the pandemic.”

Big Partnership has four offices across the UK servicing more than 350 clients.

In October the agency announced 18 staff would be made redundant as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it with a headcount of 90.

Big took advantage of the UK Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme to limit the job losses across its operations.

Mr Barr, brother of co-founder Alex Barr, was promoted from director of digital, design and marketing, in April just a month into the national lockdown.

His appointment followed the departure of Steve McLaughlin who was in the role for just six months before leaving in December 2019.