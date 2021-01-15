Main Menu

Shift in strategy

BBC boss wants more decisions outside M25

| January 15, 2021
Tim Davie

Tim Davie: ‘personalised service

BBC director general Tim Davie wants to move more decision making out of London and into the UK nations and regions.

About half of the corporation’s 20,000 employees currently work outside London, with the majority of non-London employees in Salford.

Under Ofcom rules it has to produce more than half of its programming outside London.

Speaking in an all-staff webcast on 14 January, Mr Davie said: “I want decision-making out of London and I want to see core strands of our output from across the UK.”

He wants the BBC to better “understand” the audience and offer a personalised service. He said core products such as iPlayer and BBC Sounds will link up more effectively this year.

He did not elaborate on which jobs or parts of the BBC could be relocated.

His comments come almost a year to the day after his predecessor Tony Hall said two-thirds of the BBC’s staff and infrastructure could be based outside the M25 by 2027.

