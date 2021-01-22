Main Menu

Asia expansion

Arbikie secures rye Scotch whisky deal in Singapore

| January 22, 2021
Highland Rye

Highland Rye has moved into Asia

Arbikie Distillery has secured a distribution deal for its rye Scotch whisky in one of Asia’s most significant luxury spirits markets. 

The distillery, based at Lunan Bay in Angus, distils Highland Rye, and this new deal in Singapore adds to the distribution partnerships it already has in more than 15 countries.

It has been agreed with Spun Spirits, a specialist luxury spirits distributor run by whisky specialist, Matthew Fergusson-Stewart and Chris Chambers. 

Following the launch of limited editions of Highland Rye in 2018 and 2019, the distillery is now launching its 1794 Highland Rye in markets across the globe.

Its signature rye whisky combines the unique use of rye with charred American oak. 

Director, Iain Stirling said: “We have been working very hard to expand globally and this new deal is a good start for us in the booming Asian whisky market.

“it’s a very exciting time at Arbikie as we look for further expansion elsewhere in Asia and the Middle East.” 

