Alexander ready for new challenge at Motherwell

Robinson replacement

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Hot seat: Graham Alexander is new Fir Park boss (pic: SNS Group)

New Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has admitted he’ll be out of his comfort zone after agreeing to succeed Stephen Robinson at Fir Park.

The 49-year-old takes over after spells in charge of Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and most recently Salford City.

A former Scottish international with 40 caps to his name, Alexander will have Chris Lucketti as his No. 2 and he will work alongside current assistant Keith Lasley.

“I am delighted to have been handed this role at a great club,” said Alexander. “People will get to understand the hard work I put in, along with my staff and players. I have always brought that to every club, as a player and a manager.

“It’s something different. It is something I am really excited about. I have been a manager now for seven to eight years and had success with the three clubs I’ve been at. But this is out of my comfort zone. I’m someone who is up for a challenge, and I will get that here.

“I spoke to Stephen Robinson, as we played together at Preston. He said nothing but good things. That, together with what I heard from the board, meant it was a challenge I wanted to take on.”

“This is a team which is under-performing but there is talent there. We are in a month where we can also make additions, but there is no way I see this current group should be where they are. – Graham Alexander

Alexander takes over with The Steelmen struggling in the Premiership sitting joint bottom alongside Ross County.

His first game in charge is on Saturday away to St Mirren.

“The obvious first objective is to win on Saturday,” he said. “This is a team which is under-performing but there is talent there. We are in a month where we can also make additions, but there is no way I see this current group should be where they are.

“I believe in producing young talent and I’ve always given chances. The board have made clear what they see as success for Motherwell, and I want to exceed those expectations.”

The length of deal has not been announced by the club.

Having had a brief spell as caretaker at Preston North End in 2011/12, Alexander’s first permanent managerial appointment would come at Fleetwood Town in December 2012. A near three-year spell saw him lead the club up from League Two through the play-offs.

A return to his first club Scunthorpe United would follow in March 2016, spending two years at Glanford Park and leading them to the League One play-off final, where they would lose to Millwall.

The call from ambitious National League side Salford City came in May 2018, winning promotion to the Football League through the play-offs. The curtailment of the 2019/20 campaign due to the Covid-19 outbreak would end back-to-back promotion hopes and also halt an appearance in the final of the EFL Trophy.