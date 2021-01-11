Alexander Dennis to build chassis for electric buses

Partnership delivers

Enviro bus chassis will be built in UK

Alexander Dennis, the Falkirk-based bus builder, and battery developer BYD UK, are to design and assemble the chassis for electric single and double deck buses for the British market.

Until now, chassis for their electric buses have been built by BYD before being delivered to ADL’s facilities to have their bodywork fitted in the UK.

Moving the work to ADL will help retain jobs and skills in Britain. The work will start in ADL’s facilities with on-the-ground support from the BYD team in the second half of this year.

ADL is a subsidiary of bus manufacturer NFI Group, while BYD is a market leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

The partnership was formed five year ago in response to increasing demand for zero emission vehicles and will underpin British jobs and skills in the growing market for clean vehicle technology.

In that time more than 70% of electric buses introduced in Britain in this period were supplied by the BYD ADL partnership.

Frank Thorpe, managing director of BYD UK, said: “This news underpins the fantastic relationship we have with ADL in the UK.

“Electrification in our towns and cities is gathering pace, and the BYD ADL partnership is spearheading the drive towards a more sustainable future.”

Paul Davies, president & managing director at ADL, said: “We’re moving our electric bus partnership to this next level and building complete zero emission buses for the UK market in the UK.

“This ensures that investment in sustainable transport for our towns and cities delivers full economic benefits to communities right across the country.”