AdInMo adds experience duo to platform

AdInMo, the InGamePlay brand advertising platform, has appointed Joanne Lacey, pictured, as chief operating officer and Konstantine Rybnikov as VP Engineering.

As well as overseeing operations at AdInMo, Ms Lacey will be responsible for driving awareness of the mobile adtech company and help deliver the company’s commitment to enabling a developer-first monetisation channel.

She will also lead AdInMo’s industry engagement programme working with advertisers and other stakeholders to establish a scalable measurement of trusted brand ads.

Ms Lacey brings over two decades of mobile industry experience to the AdInMo team and joins from global trade body, Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), where she spent eight years as COO and sat on their Global Board.

During that time, she was instrumental in delivering numerous industry programmes, including Future of Messaging and Trust in Personal Data & Identity. She will remain an industry advisor at MEF.

She previously held various senior marketing and operational roles at mobile games technology and publishing companies, including deltaDNA, Player X and I-play. Having helped established mobile games as a new gaming format (joining Digital Bridges in 2000 in the days of WAP, SMS & Java gaming) she is well placed to help AdInMo establish immersive InGamePlay advertising as a new mobile advertising ad category.

Ms Lacey, COO, said: “I started in the mobile games industry 20 years ago and it’s wonderful to be back home.

“Being at the start of establishing a new tech category is always exciting and InGamePlay brand advertising is a channel with huge potential given the exponential growth of mobile games in recent years. AdInMo is at the forefront of a new shift in digital marketing and I’m excited to join the management team to help us achieve scale.”

Mr Rybnikov will be responsible for leading the company’s SDK development and mobile optimised platform.

He held senior development positions at a range of startups and digital advertising companies, including SoundFlow and ThoughtLeadr delivering real-time ads based on OpenRTB and direct campaigns.



Mr Rybnikov, who co-founded tech hotspot Kyiv’s Functional Programming Community, bolsters the tech team at AdInMo working alongside AdInMo’s chief technology officer, Chris Wright, who invested in AdInMo after his game analytics company, deltaDNA, was acquired by Unity Technologies.