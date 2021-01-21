Aberdeins rebranded amid push on legal services

Name change

Richard Loudon, chairman, and Rob Aberdein

Rob Aberdein is changing the name of his property and legal services company from Aberdeins to Moray Group.

Mr Aberdein, who acquired the Simpson & Marwick business last October, said he wanted to rebuild its legal services offering and apply the brand to all of its activities.

“At launch we needed a name and Aberdeins was fine. However, I believe that something less personal to me makes greater business sense for the long term,” he said.

“Our main focus is most definitely on growing the Simpson & Marwick brand without potential distractions.”