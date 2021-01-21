Main Menu

Name change

Aberdeins rebranded amid push on legal services

| January 21, 2021
Richard Loudon and Rob Aberdein

Richard Loudon, chairman, and Rob Aberdein

Rob Aberdein is changing the name of his property and legal services company from Aberdeins to Moray Group.

Mr Aberdein, who acquired the Simpson & Marwick business last October, said he wanted to rebuild its legal services offering and apply the brand to all of its activities.

“At launch we needed a name and Aberdeins was fine. However, I believe that something less personal to me makes greater business sense for the long term,” he said.

“Our main focus is most definitely on growing the Simpson & Marwick brand without potential distractions.”

, , Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

150 Broomielaw

Commercial property investment falls by half

Investment in Scottish commercial property fell by almost half last year as lockdown measures curtailedRead More

For sale, sold, homes, housing, property

Price of homes rockets as tax relief deadline nears

Prices of properties have surged (pic: Terry Murden) Pent-up demand in the housing market andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.