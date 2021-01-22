Aberdeen may switch stadium plan to city centre

Kingsford on ice

Kingsford stadium plan may be ditched

Aberdeen may abandon a plan to build a new stadium at Kingsford in favour of a site closer to the club’s current Pittodrie home.

The Dons were granted planning permission for the £50m stadium on the outskirts of the city two years ago. That followed a legal campaign of opposition from A training ground, Cormack Park, has already opened.

However, the stadium plan has been put on ice because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the club’s finances.

It is now reported that the the plan could be abandoned altogether and that a site in the city centre is being considered.

Initial talks have taken place with the council over building a ground close to Pittodrie as part of a wider scheme to regenerate the area around Aberdeen Beach, according to the Aberdeen Evening Express.

The recently closed Hilton hotel has been identified as a potential site.

Councillor Marie Boulton said: “The area around Pittodrie is the club’s natural and spiritual home. We are used to seeing generations of the same families walking through the city centre to get to the game and we don’t want those to become mere memories.

“We really hope there can be a way forward with this because the club remaining in town would help save the city centre.

“It is early days but there is a real willingness on our part to work with Aberdeen Football Club to find a way that works for everyone.”