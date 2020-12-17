Xburo expands amid growth in health contracts

Deals secured

Michael Gribben and Thomas Brady

Xburo, a mechanical and electrical engineering consultant, is expanding into the south of England and opening a London office after a surge in business during the pandemic.

The Glasgow-based company said it will be building its payroll to help handle 55 contracts worth more than £100 million secured since March.

Eight are substantial projects for the NHS, including the Covid-19 test facility at Gartnavel Hospital by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and the Western General infrastructure works project by NHS Lothian.

Michael Gribben, who founded XBuro UK with Thomas Brady in 2018, said: “At the beginning of the first lockdown, a lot of projects were delayed, so there was some uncertainty.

“However, very quickly we began to receive a huge influx of enquiries, particularly in the healthcare sector. This demand has remained consistently high since then.

“We have been proud to have been able to play a small part in a much larger effort by helping to deliver vital public health projects during our nation’s time of need.

“During this period, we have also delivered numerous private sector projects and we’re also delighted to now be recognised as a trusted partner of developers and fund managers across the UK. Our pitch success rate is rising all the time as our reputation grows.”

XBuro last year carried out condition inspections on over 7m sq f of private and public sector real estate.

This is set to reach 12m sq ft by the end of 2020. Further project wins in the public sector include being appointed quality monitor for schools across North Lanarkshire and East Dunbartonshire, as well as projects in the defence sector.