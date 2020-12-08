Workflo Solutions boosts team with 11 recruits

Managed services provider, Workflo Solutions has embarked on a recruitment drive, adding 11 recruits to the 21-strong team.

New staff include Tam Haggerty, pictured, who comes on board as head of production print technical team, Paul Kinnear who becomes head of unified & hosted comms, and Courtney Coyle who joins as marketing executive.

Michael Field, managing director, said the expansion would help support its 900-strong UK client base as they emerged from lockdown.

“No one could have predicted the impact COVID-19 had on our professional and private lives,” he said.

“However, at Workflo, our business plans, goals, and ambitions remain steadfast. We have worked hard to bring together the fragmented managed service market, and to offer clients a holistic solution.”