Williams joins investors in Pawprint’s carbon tracker

Gareth Williams: ‘positive difference’

Pawprint, the eco business allowing users to manage their carbon footprint, has attracted investment from an entrepreneur who built one of Scotland’s tech unicorns.

Gareth Williams, co-founder of Skyscanner is among the backers of the Edinburgh company, along with other high profile investors such as Tim Doubleday, chairman of Climate Action Leadership at Business in the Community and group CFO, Burger King UK.

They have helped Pawprint smash through its current crowdfund target, raising over £700,000 from over 420 investors. Earlier backers include Tesla, Spotify and Amazon.

This round of fund raising is hosted by Crowdcube with a target of £400,000, but with another two weeks still to go, the company has already reached 175% of this total. Investments ranging from £10 and £100,000 have been made from a wide range of investors all keen to play a part in building an impactful global business.

Mr Williams said: “A great team and now both a consumer and a business product. Pawprint could make a global positive difference.”

Mr Doubleday added: “I’m backing Pawprint as a great way for businesses to mobilise their teams around sustainability. It’s critical that business leaders win the hearts of minds of their colleagues – and quickly, given we’re facing a climate emergency.

“Pawprint will help people understand what they can do about climate change and reduce their carbon footprints personally and at work.”

Christian Arno, Pawprint founder and CEO, said; “This is our second crowdfund this year and we are blown away by the support we have received, especially given what a challenging year 2020 has been for everyone.

“We at Pawprint believe that for a problem on the scale of climate change, the best way to tackle it is to unite and empower as many people as possible to play their part. Not only have we raised over £700K so far but we have hundreds of investors from all walks of life willing to back our mission.”

The Pawprint crowdfund remains open for investments from £10 for those wanting to play their part in tackling climate change whilst also gaining an equity share in one of the most globally impactful start-ups.

