Virtual property tours see home viewings surge

2570% uplift

Home seekers have adopted new tech viewing

Virtual property tours introduced by Scotland’s largest solicitor estate agent have been a huge hit with customers.

Aberdein Considine launched virtual viewing in June after the country had been locked down for almost three months, and the average number of views has risen by around 2570%.

Since developing the new service 167,000 tours have been taken, with an individual property being viewed, on average, 267 times. In more normal times, typically a property might attract around ten viewings.

The most viewed property on Aberdein Considine’s books is a five bedroom home in Monboddo, Fordoun, Kincardineshire which has been viewed around 3,500 times.

There was substantial pent up demand from both buyers and sellers in Scotland following lockdown and with many health restrictions still in place the firm invested in the latest technology from the United States to create stunning virtual tours of the homes being marketed for sale.

Aberdein Considine’s cameras can scan every inch of a room in just a few seconds, creating a 3D simulation that viewers can walk through using a phone, tablet or computer.

Alan Cumming, national estate agency director at the firm believes this innovation could well become the new normal when it comes to purchasing property.

“When people are buying a new home, it’s likely this will be the biggest purchase they’ll make in their lives. When making such a large financial outlay you’ll want to see what you’re buying before making a commitment, but this has obviously been far more difficult during the pandemic.

“The virtual tours have been incredibly useful for both buyers and sellers and even when we finally get through the current health crisis, the tours will have already proved their value and will become an indispensable tool in the property world.”