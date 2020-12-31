Vardy splits with Vauxhall in change of strategy

Used cars plan

Peter Vardy: ‘we have fast-tracked our plans’

Car dealer Peter Vardy is ending its partnership with Vauxhall and converting the sites into used car centres under a new brand.

The launch of this part of the business as Carz is part of an overall change of strategy that has already seen the group develop its e-commerce operations.

It aims to double its annual used car volumes following investment in its IT platform SilverBullet.

In July 2021, its current Vauxhall sites will be converted into used car supermarkets, ending a 14-year relationship. The outlet in Seafield Road at Portobello is subject to a proposed residential-led development by Manse (Seafield).

Peter Vardy, chief executive, said: “We have been working on this growth strategy for some time, however, the events of this year have meant we have fast tracked these plans.

“There has been a significantly increased level of demand for used vehicles which along with challenges around the supply of new vehicles, and with Brexit potentially making this even harder, it makes sense to move our plans forward.

“Our CarStores in Glasgow and Dundee have been extremely successful since launch and we will be turning our current Vauxhall sites into used car supermarkets as well as going through a full re-brand which we think will be a really exciting step.”

A joint statement from Vardy and Vauxhall said: “Vauxhall Motors and Peter Vardy Ltd have been in discussion recently and have now agreed a mutual and managed exit from each other which will take effect in mid-2021.

“Peter Vardy has been a long-standing investor and valued partner of Vauxhall Motors, but the industry is changing and evolving quickly resulting in the fact that the respective future strategies of the two companies lie in different directions.”

Mr Vardy said the firm will continue to service any Vauxhalls the company has sold.

All Peter Vardy staff at existing Vauxhall sites in Aberdeen, Dalgety Bay, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Motherwell, and Perth will have their roles secured and the company expects “significant” new roles to be created.

