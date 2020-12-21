US-based Keegan steps up as chairman at Arrayjet

Life sciences

Arrayjet has appointed board member Dr Joe Keegan as non-executive chairman. Dr Keegan, a San Francisco-based biotechnology entrepreneur and one of the most respected leaders in the global life sciences industry, will replace Edinburgh-based serial entrepreneur and business strategist Alan Faichney, who is stepping down as chairman after seven years in the role.

Dr Keegan’s appointment is seen as a huge boost for Arrayjet and the wider Scottish life sciences community.

He joined Arrayjet as a non-executive director three years ago and has been pivotal in helping the company accelerate a bold global expansion strategy.

He has helped identify and open up new international channels for Arrayjet’s bio-printing technology products which are now installed in an increasing number of medical research establishments, pharmaceutical companies, and universities, across the continents.

His elevation to chairman brings further commercial focus and offers strategic assistance to CEO Iain McWilliam and the rest of the Arrayjet board to further strengthen and build on the reputation and successes that Arrayjet has achieved in recent years.

Dr Keegan has more than 30 years’ experience in life science businesses, including s a number of other chairmanships in the US and UK.

Iain McWilliam, CEO of Arrayjet commented: “Joe’s assistance as a non-executive director has been invaluable and elevating him to chairman was a natural progression.

“He remains one of the most powerful names in the global life sciences industry and will be an indispensable guide for me and the rest of the Arrayjet team as we take the business forward.

“Moreover, I would like to thank Alan for his advice, leadership and guidance over the past seven years.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Keegan said: “Arrayjet has exceptional global market potential, employs first-class people, and its research and development pipeline reaffirms why I remain genuinely excited about helping to build the business to the next level. We are positioned to generate significant growth in the years ahead.”