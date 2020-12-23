Trump threat to stimulus bill; Beeks board hire; Arcadia update awaited

Daily Business Live

Markets

US president Donald Trump is threatening not to sign a long-awaited stimulus bill, unnerving investors.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent by mid-morning in Asia and European and British equity futures fell by the same margin as the news offset reports that a Brexit deal could be struck today.

Mr Trump described the bill as “a disgrace” with too much foreign spending, adding that he wanted to increase “ridiculously low” $600 cash payments for individuals to $2000.

Market watchers will be encouraged by the easing of France’s ban on freight traffic crossing the Channel and signs of further progress in the Brexit talks.

However, the FTSE 100 is expected to open lower as traders contended with yet more uncertainty on both sides of the Atlantic on the last full trading day before Christmas.

Spread-better IG expects the FTSE 100 to open down 22 points., It ended yesterday’s session up nearly 37 points, or 0.57%, at 6,453.

Beeks board hire

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, hinted at an acquisitions strategy after appointing a non-executive director with M&A experience.

Kevin Covington has had more than 30 years’ experience working internationally in the financial services industry for both vendors and banks, with a particular focus on M&A and advisory.

He currently runs a boutique advisory firm, Change Alley, which helps develop and grow organisations in the fintech sector.

Arcadia update

An update is due on the future of the collapsed fashion group Arcadia, which fell into administration a month ago.

Deloitte has received about 30 expressions of interest for the Topshop and Miss Selfridge owner.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group and Next are among the bidders.

Australia-based City Chic Collective snapped up the group’s plus-sized brand Evans on Monday.